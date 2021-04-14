Derby County news: Rams eyeing up summer swoop for teenage midfielder

Derby County will be looking to get to winning ways in the Championship on Friday when they head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

A woeful run of form which has seen the Rams win just one of their last 10 league games has resulted in the club being dragged into a relegation dogfight by fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

Currently only four points clear of the Millers despite playing three more games than Paul Warne's side, Derby simply have to pick up their performance levels if they are to avoid the drop next month.

Whilst Rams manager Wayne Rooney's primary focus between now and the end of the season will be to guide his side to safety, he may already be looking at ways to improve his squad this summer if recent reports turn out to be correct.

According to GloucestershireLive, Derby are keeping tabs on Cheltenham Town midfielder Felix Miles ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut for the Robins in the EFL Trophy in August as he was brought on as a substitute in their clash with Portsmouth.

Since this fixture, Miles has been used exclusively at youth level by a Cheltenham outfit who are currently fighting for automatic promotion in League Two.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is abundantly clear that Rooney needs to bolster his squad this summer, signing Miles would be a risk regardless of what division Derby find themselves in next season.

With just one senior appearance under his belt, the midfielder may not be ready to make the step up in level that is required for him to compete in a higher division at this stage of his career.

Furthermore, when you consider that Miles' preferred position is central attacking midfield, he could struggle to overtake the likes of Louie Sibley and Jason Knight in the pecking order at Pride Park if he does decide to join Derby.

Instead of making a move for the Cheltenham teenager, the Rams ought to be looking at signing players who have excelled at Championship level during their career as this could allow them to push on during the upcoming campaign.

