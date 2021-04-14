Tyson Fury has reignited his war of words with Deontay Wilder with "The Gypsy King" calling the American a ‘piece of s*** dosser’ during an interview with Behind The Gloves.

The WBC champion is still at odds with the man he dethroned back in February of last year due to a number of heated exchanges in the aftermath of their heavyweight world title fight.

After their first fight ended in controversial fashion, Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round to hand him his first loss in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He previously trashed the American in 2019 calling him "the big p**** Wilder [and] a little b****" ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch.

Now, the Brit continues to mercilessly taunt his conquered foe, but has yet to receive a response.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Fury also couldn't resist taking a swipe at his bitter rival Anthony Joshua at the same time.

The pair are expected to meet in one of the biggest bouts in the history of British boxing later this summer at a location to be announced.

Fury (30-1, 21 KOs) believes he has faced far superior boxers than Joshua in his professional career so far. He also said that he thinks he is the only man capable of beating Wilder.

"If AJ wins he will still not have beaten anybody. He has to beat me and Wilder," Fury said to Michelle Phelps on 'Behind The Gloves.'

"I don’t think he can beat Deontay Wilder, I have no love for Wilder, I think he is a piece of s*** dosser but I am the only man who can beat him.

"I am not a betting man but I would put a lot of money on Wilder beating all the others."

News Now - Sport News