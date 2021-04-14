Premier League transfer news: Everton want Championship star

Everton are eyeing a move for Norwich defender Max Aarons this summer, according to The Times.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aarons?

The Toffees have previously done business with Norwich, having signed Ben Godfrey from the Canaries last summer for £20m.

Now they have identified another Norwich player in Aarons, who they are keen to tempt over to Merseyside in the upcoming transfer window.

How much is Aarons worth and when does his contract expire?

It is understood that Norwich would want £30m to part ways with the 21-year-old right-back. Everton are believed to wish to pay less than that for the promising full-back, and would try to haggle down Norwich's asking price.

However, they may struggle to do this given that Aarons has three years left on his current contract, and that Norwich seem almost certain to earn promotion this year, meaning that they themselves could offer him Premier League football next season.

What are Aarons' stats this season?

Aarons has played 40 full games for the Championship leaders this term, missing just one match due to international duty.

He has enjoyed an impressive campaign and outperformed Everton's regular right-back Seamus Coleman in 2020/21.

As per WhoScored, Aarons has averaged 1.4 successful dribbles per match to Coleman's 0.4, showing that he is happy to carry the ball forwards from deep.

Aarons also holds the edge when it comes to interceptions per game (0.8 to 0.5) and clearances per 90 minutes (1.8 to 1.3).

What has Farke said about Aarons?

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has been delighted by Aarons' progress and rates the defender very highly.

Back in December, ahead of Aarons' 100th appearance for the club, Farke singled him out for special praise.

As quoted by Pink Un, he said: “Max is outstanding in many topics. I can’t praise him enough for what he has done since his first appearance.

“In my eyes he is not the young Max Aarons, he is just a special player and he has an unbelievable future. I know he has been labelled as one of the best young players in this league. Well I told him we can reject this label now because he is no longer one of the best young players, he is one of the best players."

Is Aarons the perfect partner in crime for Digne?

Lucas Digne has been one of Everton's star performers this season, as shown by his average WhoScored match rating of 7.03 - only James Rodriguez (7.26) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (7.2) have received higher marks.

The French left-back is a menace with his deliveries from out wide, having laid on six assists and made 33 key passes in the top-flight this year, whilst Aarons has completed 55 key passes of his own.

If Everton can add Aarons to their ranks on the opposite flank, Digne could have his perfect partner in crime. With Aarons' dribbling and passing ability, Carlo Ancelotti would have two adventurous full-backs who can cause teams constant issues down the wings.

1 of 15 Kevin Mirallas Gaziantep Fenerbahce Royal Antwerp Anderlecht

This is what he needs given Everton's current setup. Richarlison prefers to cut in from the left flank, whilst Rodriguez has a tendency to do the same from the right, meaning that the team need their full-backs to push on to create opportunities from the wings.

Ancelotti has also used wing-backs at times this year, which again indicates that he requires an attacking threat from his wide defenders.

By being able to call upon Aarons and Digne, he may finally have full-backs he can trust to do this, rather than relying on his players to conjure up some magic in the congested central areas of the pitch.

News Now - Sport News