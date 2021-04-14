Bruno Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm at Manchester United.

It's staggering to think that the Portuguese playmaker is already being heralded as one of the finest January transfers in the history of the competition without a hint of controversy or disagreement.

Besides, there's simply no getting away from the impact that Fernandes has enjoyed at United because he has, at times, single-handedly led their charge to retain Champions League football.

Fernandes' impact at Man Utd

The Old Trafford faithful will have been happy to see their success has been more alloyed in recent weeks, but it's fair to say that Fernandes is still the most important cog in the United machine.

We are, after all, talking about a midfielder with a staggering goal-scoring record of 24 goals in 45 games and back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards on two separate occasions.

As a result, I think we can all agree that Fernandes probably knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a world-class footballer - and he isn't afraid to impart that knowledge.

Fernandes: A complete footballer

Anyone who's ever seen an interview with Fernandes will know that he's just as open and honest with his views as he appears to be when he's barking out orders and motivation on the pitch.

So, when BT Sport sat down with the United midfielder last summer to discuss his 'Perfect Player', we knew we were in for a treat and rest assured, the Portuguese's choices were fascinating.

Calling upon players he's either lined up against or shared a dressing room with, Fernandes broke down his choices across six main categories ranging from the physical, mental and technical.

Fernandes' 'perfect player'

And in a world where you could synthesis this footballer with each of the six traits from their template stars, you might as well give them the Ballon d'Or every year because they're simply epic.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out Fernandes' choices down below and keep scrolling for the full video to see why he made the choices that he did.

Skillful: Cristiano Ronaldo

Leadership skills: Gianluigi Buffon

Work rate: N'Golo Kante

Pace: Marcus Rashford

Finishing ability: Bas Dost

Football brain: Andrea Pirlo and Andres Iniesta

Some very interesting decisions, that's for sure.

Breaking down Fernandes' picks

Perhaps the most left-field decision is his former Sporting Lisbon teammate Dost in the finishing department, especially when Fernandes has played alongside Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Nevertheless, there's no getting away from the fact that Dost's prime in Portugal was dizzyingly good with the 2016/17 season alone seeing him notch an astonishing 36 goals in just 41 games.

Elsewhere, it's pretty tough to argue with Ronaldo and Kante getting the nod and we feel confident that if Fernandes had to choose between Pirlo and Iniesta, then his Barcelona hero would survive.

And while, sadly, it's hard to imagine a world in which a perfect footballer like this would actually exist, make no mistake that Fernandes comes closer than many to becoming the complete player.

