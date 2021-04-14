Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have a tough task of qualifying for the last four after losing 3-1 in the first leg in Spain last week.

Of course, there will be no Liverpool fans inside Anfield for the game.

That didn't stop Reds fans from giving Real's players a hostile welcome as they made their way to the ground, though.

Videos have emerged of Liverpool fans booing as the coach carrying Real's players made its way to Anfield.

However, it appears that at least one fan of the English giants overstepped the mark.

Unfortunately, one of the windows on Real Madrid's coach was smashed on the way to the ground.

According to presenter and reporter Matt Critchley, stewards believe a bottle was thrown.

Liverpool have released a statement where they have condemned the behaviour of those culpable.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals..." A Liverpool spokesman said, per the Athletic's James Pearce.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

This isn't the first time that a bus has been attacked on the way to Anfield.

Back in 2018, Man City's bus was damaged before their Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp later condemned the fans culpable, saying, per the Guardian: "I feel really embarrassed, ashamed. It is like: ‘What?’ I cannot understand how you give this opportunity to the people to create something wonderful like this usually is.

“It was already on the edge with the flares or whatever, which are illegal, but it is nice and special. But then people do not understand the rules.

"If I was to make the decision I would say it is not allowed any more. It is not possible. You had the chance, didn’t use it, sorry. It was fantastic, a historical moment and I was part of the last time it happened.

“I don’t have the words. It is idiots in this situation. How can you do that? It is not a little bit funny. It is dangerous, it feels bad. I was on a bus once when someone threw a rock. You feel it. It was against Cologne and someone threw it through the window. You think if that hits my head, what happens? It is not funny. It is actually the complete opposite and I am really angry about it."

