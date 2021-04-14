The Premier League’s ’Streets Will Never Forget’ players are just as fondly remembered by football fans as the likes of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba.

We’re talking about Hatem Ben Arfa, Michu, Adel Taarabt and a host of other former Premier League players who left fans with brilliant memories after producing moments of magic in England’s top division.

Yes, they weren’t as good as the league’s ultimate legends like Henry, Ronaldo and Drogba - but they will still never be forgotten by those who watched them play, whether in person or on TV.

To test your knowledge of these unforgettable ballers, we’ve created a special ’Streets Will Never Forget’ quiz.

There are 20 questions about 20 different ’Streets Will Never Forget’ footballers in total.

Here’s our scoring system:

0-4: Call yourself a Premier League fan?

5-9: Admit it - you should have done better

10-14: A respectable score - well done

15-19: You clearly still miss Ben Arfa, Taarabt and Michu

20: The ultimate 'Streets Will Never Forget' football fan

Premier League 'Streets Will Never Forget' quiz

Let’s crack on with the quiz…

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

