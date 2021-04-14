Aston Villa quiz: Where are these 15 former players now?

Aston Villa's recent success is just another step on their journey to restore former glories.

Indeed, with the club seemingly circling the relegation drain for a while before finally succumbing in 2016, the 2020s look to be a much brighter time for the Midlands giants. Now back in the big time and not afraid to splash the cash, the turnaround they've enjoyed this season has been really rather remarkable.

While no club is without their mistakes in the transfer market, Villa's struggles towards the end of their first - albeit long - stint in the Premier League, before their attempts to win promotion from the Championship resulted in some bizarre signings.

They, along with some struggling young players, make for quite the rogue's gallery. In fact, the summer of 2020 wasn't without its mistakes either as Dean Smith's squad battled relegation all season until the final day.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have put together a quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Aston Villa players now?

Though plenty of the familiar faces plied their trade at Villa Park in recent seasons, we've thrown in a few golden oldies in an attempt to really get your mind skipping down memory lane.

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Jonathan Kodija Al-Gharafa Angers Caen Qatar SC

