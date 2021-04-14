Man United: Is Mason Greenwood the next Robbie Fowler

The 2020/21 season has not gone perfectly for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

After bursting onto the scene last year, he has struggled to find the net as regularly this time around. However, he has scored in both his last two league matches for the Red Devils, and may fancy his chances of making a late run to get into Gareth Southgate's Euros squad.

At such a tender age, his talent is undeniable. Yet it is difficult to predict just how good he could be.

It got us thinking...can he be compared to anyone from yesteryear, which could give us an indication of his potential?

Well, GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes has come up with three reasons why Greenwood could well become the modern Premier League's answer to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. Here they are...

1. Teenage prodigies

Greenwood broke into the United first-team in 2019/20, and netted his first Premier League goal within a month of turning 18 in October 2019.

Back in the 1990s, Fowler was achieving similar feats over on Merseyside. Making his debut as an 18-year-old in 1993, he also found the net for the first time in England's top division in October of that year.

Neither player looked back after that, either. Greenwood scored 10 goals in 31 matches for United last term, whilst Fowler scored 12 in 28 appearances in his debut campaign.

Admittedly, Fowler followed that up by scoring 25 and 28 goals in his next two top-flight seasons, respectively. Greenwood has not managed to replicate that so far.

He is still closing in on Wayne Rooney's record of 15 Premier League goals as a teenager for United, though, proving that like Fowler was, he is a phenomenal prospect.

2. Deadly finishers

Greenwood may not have got the goals this season that some may have expected from him, but he has still shown his qualities as an elite finisher over the past two years.

His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows a thing or two about being a striker in Manchester, and he hailed Greenwood as an "exceptional finisher" in 2020.

Evidence of this came during the side's recent win over Tottenham. Greenwood took his time before unleashing a shot inside the near post. Some may claim that Hugo Lloris could have done better, but upon further analysis, Greenwood's effort was simply too hot to handle.

When in his prime at Liverpool, Fowler possessed the same predatory instincts. Scoring 65 goals in his first three Premier League seasons demonstrated this - he simply didn't waste opportunities.

His most memorable example of this came in August 1994, when he scored a hat-trick in less than five minutes against Arsenal. The game finished 3-0, with that spell of ruthless finishing from Fowler proving the difference between the sides.

It illustrated how deadly finishers can take a game away from the opposition in the blink of an eye.

3. Naturally left-footed, but can score with either foot

Last July, United played Bournemouth at Old Trafford. With the game delicately poised at 3-2 to the hosts, Greenwood picked up the ball on the edge of the area.

Knowing that he was left-footed, Bournemouth's defence ushered Greenwood onto his right foot. It was the right thing to do, or at least it seemed that way. Out of nowhere, with minimal back-lift, Greenwood whipped a right-foot shot into the top corner. It was a special moment, and Bournemouth could do nothing about it.

His most recent goal against Spurs was also expertly taken with his right foot. It is a rare attribute to be able to score with both feet, but Greenwood has it.

So did Fowler. In fact, the man known affectionately at Anfield as 'God', is part of an elite club of Premier League players who have scored at least 25 goals with their head, right foot and left foot. Harry Kane and Andy Cole are the only other players to have managed this.

Fowler could seemingly score from anywhere, with any part of his body. Greenwood has shown early signs that he could be cut from a similar cloth.

Can Greenwood be the next Fowler?

Of course, Greenwood still has a long way to go match Fowler's achievements - he is still 150 goals short of Fowler's 163 Premier League goals.

However, he does possess a number of comparable characteristics to Fowler, and it is certainly not beyond him to follow in the legendary striker's footsteps.

