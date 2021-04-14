Conor Benn is eyeing a showdown with Amir Khan following his fight with Samuel Vargas and believes he is the man to send his role model into retirement.

The undefeated 24-year-old has identified Khan, a former world champion, as his preferred opponent for his next fight in order to gain as much experience as possible on his way to the top.

On Saturday, Benn put on a clinic at the Copper Box Arena in London, stopping Vargas via TKO in the first round to establish himself as one of the hottest young prospects in British boxing.

Khan, 34, sent a message to Benn after his showing against Vargas, tweeting: 'Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best. At his age I was a world champ. Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he’s got a long way to go yet.'

Benn was asked about Khan's message in a recent interview with Sky Sports and promised his rival he would stop him in a similar devastating fashion. He also thinks his fellow Brit would be an easier fight for him than Kell Brook.

"I'm only getting stronger and it's proven I'm getting stronger," Benn said to Sky Sports.

"I've just got to land one. I've just got to land one in those 12 rounds and as soon as I smell the blood, he ain't going nowhere

"I'd rather Amir, 100 per cent. He's [Brook] spoke to me about tonight and what he thought was going to happen, so with Kell it's different.

"Khan, again someone I look up to, someone who has achieved everything I want to achieve in the sport, but I would like to beat him and gain his experience.

"I'd like to send him out to retirement, nicely. As nice as possible, anyway."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is keen for both Benn and Khan to settle their beef in the boxing ring this year. However, nothing has yet officially materialised of a potential fight between the pair.

Khan does not currently have a targeted date for his return to boxing, while Benn is still waiting for his next fight to be confirmed.

News Now - Sport News