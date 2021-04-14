Watford news: Ben Foster delivers defiant message ahead of Luton showdown

Watford will be looking to secure a league double over arch-rivals Luton Town this weekend when they head to Kenilworth Road.

Having already tasted victory in this particular fixture back in September, the Hornets know that by sealing all three points on their travels, they will put themselves in a commanding position to secure a top-two finish in the Championship next month.

Currently seven points clear of promotion challengers Swansea City, Watford ought to be brimming with confidence ahead of their showdown with Luton having won seven of their last eight league games.

Making reference to Saturday's game, goalkeeper Ben Foster has admitted that the club are determined to do everything they possible can to beat Luton to ensure that their fans can claim bragging rights.

Whilst the 38-year-old is unlikely to feature against the Hatters due to the presence of fellow shot-stopper Daniel Bachmann, he fully understands the importance of this particular fixture.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of the clash, Foster said: "This one has a little bit more significance attached to it.

"If we go and get three points and carry on the good run we have been on, then it's a huge game for us.

"It's a derby and we want to do if for ourselves but for the fans mainly.

"It's another chance to get three points and it will put us that little bit closer to where we need to be."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Luton are currently meandering towards a mid-table finish in the Championship, they will unquestionably be keen to halt Watford's momentum by securing a positive result this weekend.

Therefore, the Hornets will need to be at their best if they are to keep their push for a top-two finish on track with a victory over the Hatters.

Providing that Ismaila Sarr, who has been directly involved in 22 goals in the Championship this season, is able to deliver the goods once again, Watford may prove to be too strong for Luton.

Furthermore, when you consider that the Hornets have kept 20 clean-sheets in the second-tier, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they add to this particular tally at Kenilworth Road.

