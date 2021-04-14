When West Bromwich Albion opted to sign Matheus Pereira on a temporary basis in 2019 from Sporting Lisbon, it seemed to be somewhat of a risk due to the fact that he had never played in English football before.

However, the midfielder immediately set the Championship alight with an abundance of creativity as he helped the Baggies seal promotion to the Premier League.

Drafted in permanently for £8.25m last August, Pereira has been one of West Brom's only shining lights in what has been a tough 2020/21 campaign.

Having already provided 13 goal contributions for his side in the top-flight this season, the Brazilian will be looking to add to this particular tally when the Baggies face Leicester City later this month.

Although Pereira's signing turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke, West Brom have been very hit and miss when it comes to recruitment in recent years.

Whereas Mbaye Diagne has made a bright start to life at the Hawthorns after joining the club on loan earlier this year, Oliver Burke and Brown Ideye both failed to live up to expectations during their spells with the Baggies after being signed for sizeable fees.

