Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City went into their Champions League quarter-final second leg with the tie finely poised.

City held a slight advantage going into the game at Signal Iduna Park having won 2-1 in England.

But it was Dortmund who took the lead after just 15 minutes at their home ground.

Erling Haaland ran down the left and pulled the ball back for Mahmoud Dahoud to have a strike at goal.

Dahoud's drive was blocked by Ruben Dias but the ball fell to Jude Bellingham, who curled the ball towards the top corner.

Ederson got a hand to his effort but he could not do enough to prevent the ball from hitting the back of the net.

What a fantastic strike. The composure Bellingham showed to control the ball, shift it onto his right foot and then guide it towards the top corner was outstanding.

That was the Englishman's first Champions League goal. It comes just three days after he scored his first Bundesliga goal.

Per OptaJoe, at 17 years old and 289 days, Bellingham is the second-youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League knockout game.

He is a very, very special player. It's scary to think how good he could become in the future.

There were no further goals in the first half as Dortmund went into the break with the advantage.

Bellingham's strike means that, as things stand, the German side are going through to the semi-finals on away goals.

What an upset it would be if Dortmund were to hold on and knock out Pep Guardiola's side.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News