Petr Yan shows no mercy in response to Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan has posted a hilarious response to Sean O'Malley after he called out the former UFC bantamweight champion following his latest victory.

Yan has been left in limbo about fighting for his old 135-pound belt after Aljamain Sterling announced he has opted to undergo neck surgery.

Sterling was due to defend his title against Yan at some point later this year but their fight looks off for now.

It is another blow to Yan, who was stripped of the title via fourth-round DQ after the Russian landed an illegal knee.

Prior to the disqualification, Yan was on a ten-fight win streak. The 28-year-old has campaigned for a rematch against Sterling, but Sterling has opted for surgery instead.

O'Malley, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. Following his return to the win column, the 26-year-old called for an immediate showdown with former titleholder Yan, who lost his crown to Sterling at UFC 259 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, it seems like Yan has other ideas after he offered a quick-witted response to leave UFC fans in stitches. He has yet to receive a reply at the time of writing.

30-27, Yan. Over to you, Mr O'Malley.

The rivalry between Yan and Sterling continues to build-up steam ahead of a potential rematch at some point later this year. The pair have continued to attack each other on social media with the former recently calling the latter a 'clown.'

As for O'Malley, the Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series alum is itching to get back inside the Octagon.

