Jose Mourinho future: Duncan Castles delivers insight into Tottenham dressing room

There are players at Tottenham Hotspur who would like Jose Mourinho removed from his post, according to Duncan Castles.

What did he say?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, he revealed that there were sections of the dressing room who are unhappy under the self-proclaimed 'Special One'.

"There's definitely players there who want a change," he said from the 30-minute mark onwards.

"[They] are briefing that there are problems with the coach and they're not performing as well because of the way he handles them."

Is this out of the blue?

Back in February, The Independent claimed that there were a growing number of misgivings in regards to the approach adopted by Mourinho from within the dressing room, with a minority thought to have been fed up with it.

That was the same month that reports from The Athletic suggested some players were disagreeing with his methods. Indeed, Hugo Lloris' interview following the embarrassing loss to Dinamo Zagreb only a few weeks later also spoke to problems behind the scenes.

“We are a club full of ambition but I think the team at the moment is just a reflection of what is going on at the club," he said on BT Sport.

"We have a lack of basics and lack of fundamentals. All our performances are in relation to that. I think mentally we should be stronger and more competitive. Today I didn’t feel that on the field unfortunately."

How have things developed?

In the period since then, things have got worse for Tottenham.

The disappointing draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle United saw Mourinho suggest it was the players who were at fault for letting leads slip rather than his coaching, while they also surrender a one-goal advantage against Manchester United on Sunday in an eventual 3-1 loss.

Star man Harry Kane is also said to want to leave the club this summer.

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

Who could replace him?

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has been widely reported to be Daniel Levy's first choice target were he to look for a new manager though the fact Hansi Flick could leave Bayern Munich may complicate matters.

In that event, the German giants could make a move for the 33-year-old, while Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers has also been touted as a potential target.

Still, Dean Jones revealed on the Touchline Talk Podcast in February that the Northern Irishman had been reluctant to work with Levy before.

"Brendan Rodgers hasn't been open to working with Daniel Levy up until now," he said.

"So if he goes down that route, I'm not still convinced that Brendan would actually fancy that job, he might even look at it as a step down from Leicester right now."

News Now - Sport News