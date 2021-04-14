Liverpool had their work cut out heading into Wednesday night’s quarter-final second leg following last week’s 3-1 defeat in Spain.

But plenty of miracles have happened on big European nights at Anfield in the past, and the Reds were hoping to produce another memorable performance against the competition’s most successful team.

Liverpool almost enjoyed the dream start through Mohamed Salah in the second minute.

The Egyptian’s shot, however, was well saved by the feet of Thibaut Courtois.

James Milner then forced a save from Madrid’s goalkeeper with a brilliant curling effort from 20 yards.

Karim Benzema hit the post for the visitors with a deflected effort but the best opportunity of the first half fell to Georginio Wijnaldum, who blazed high over the bar five minutes before the break.

Roberto Firmino forced another save from Courtois early in the second half after a wonderful pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 22-year-old, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate for England’s recent internationals, played an exquisite first-time pass to his Brazilian teammate with the outside of his right boot.

Watch it here…

And here's another angle...

Take a bow, Trent!

The technique to execute that - and in such a big game - is incredible.

Here’s how football fans on Twitter reacted…

