Manchester City are through to the Champions League semi-finals after seeing off Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League side were the favourites to go through after winning 2-1 in the first leg.

But City fell behind after just 15 minutes in Germany as Jude Bellingham scored a beauty.

Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar shortly after but were unable to find a leveller before half-time.

Pep Guardiola's side were staring at an exit from the competition but they battled back in the second 45 minutes.

City restored parity on the evening from the penalty spot.

Emre Can was penalised for a handball inside the box and Riyad Mahrez made no mistake from the spot.

And Phil Foden secured City's progression to the next round with a fantastic hit with 15 minutes remaining.

The English youngster collected the ball from a corner, took a touch and then smashed a fierce effort which found the net via the post.

What a hit. Foden, joined by his teammates, then ran to the City bench to celebrate with Guardiola.

That sums up just how much it meant to the Citizens.

City held on to progress to the semi-finals. They will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the last four in what promises to be a mouthwatering tie.

The other semi-final will be contested between Chelsea and Real Madrid after the Spanish giants saw off Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

