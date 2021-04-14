Phil Foden further enhanced his reputation on Wednesday night by scoring the goal that sent Manchester City through to the Champions League semi-finals at Borussia Dortmund’s expense.

The 20-year-old, who also scored City’s winner against the same opponents at the end of last week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, rifled the ball past Marwin Hitz from the edge of the box.

It was yet another moment of magic from a young Englishman with the world at his feet.

City were 2-1 up from the first leg but conceded the first goal at Signal Iduna Park when Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.

However, Riyad Mahrez levelled the scores on the night from the penalty spot before Foden made it 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Foden then caused a stir after the match on social media after sending a tweet to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Tweeting the Frenchman directly, Foden wrote: “Are you ready” alongside a handshake emoji.

The lad clearly fears nobody - including Mbappe, one of the world’s very best players - and who can blame him?

Let’s check out some of the reaction to Foden’s from football fans…

City and PSG will go head-to-head in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in two weeks’ time before the return leg in the first week of May.

It promises to be an absolute cracker.

News Now - Sport News