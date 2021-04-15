Peter Crouch is one of football’s most universally loved characters and for good reason.

The former Liverpool and England striker has never taken himself too seriously and is always the first one to laugh at himself.

After hanging up his boots in 2019, Crouch entered the world of punditry with BT Sport and is both informative and entertaining in equal measure.

The 40-year-old also has a hugely successful podcast ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’ which, if you haven’t heard any of the episodes, is well worth checking out.

Crouch further endeared himself to football fans on Wednesday night after covering the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Following City’s 2-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park, Crouch made everyone laugh by forgetting he once scored in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final.

BT Sport host Jake Humphrey said: “Right: quiz time. Phil Foden is the fifth English player to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final. Can anyone name any of the other four?”

Crouch, along with Owen Hargreaves and Joleon Lescott, were racking their brains after being put on the spot.

“Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Raheem Sterling…” Humphrey revealed, leaving the other three to guess the final answer.

Humphrey couldn’t have made it more obvious after looking directly at Crouch and saying: “One more…”

But poor old Crouchy didn’t get the hint.

Humphrey then revealed the answer: “… Peter Crouch…”

“Was it?” an embarrassed Crouch responded before bursting out laughing.

The former Premier League striker added: “Oh… I was a good player, you know!”

Watch the brilliant clip here…

You’ve got to love Crouchy. What a guy!

