Liverpool are out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid in their quarter-final tie.

The Reds had their backs against the wall after losing by two goals in Spain last week.

Jurgen Klopp's side were hoping that they could produce another memorable comeback at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

But it wasn't meant to be as they failed to find a way past Thibaut Courtois.

Georginio Wijnaldum was named captain on the evening and he put in a decent display.

But some Liverpool supporters were upset with his actions in the 89th minute.

Liverpool desperately needed to score when they had the ball in an attacking position.

But, despite Liverpool's Champions League future hanging in the balance, Wijnaldum took himself out of the game as he stopped and crouched down to tie his shoelaces.

To make matters worse, Liverpool ended up losing the ball when Thiago bypassed the Dutchman and played a risky ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Many Liverpool fans were upset with his actions and you can view some of the reaction below.

Wijnaldum, valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, has annoyed a lot of fans after letting his contract run down and the constant links with Barcelona.

His actions late on against Real Madrid have only added to that annoyance.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media after the game and he was happy with how his side played.

“The performance in general was good. We played some really good stuff and had massive chances at the beginning of the game," he said, per the Guardian.

"If we had used one of them, it opens up. But you need [to take] these key moments. If and when is not interesting.

"We didn’t score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie down. We didn’t lose the tie tonight. We lost it in Madrid.”

Liverpool are now looking to salvage something from their season by finishing in the top four.

Their 2020/21 campaign has been an utter disaster regardless of whether they qualify for next season's Champions League or not.

