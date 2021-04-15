Steven Gerrard has made Rangers the best team in Scotland once again.

The Gers ended Celtic's nine-year dominance this season by winning the Scottish Premiership.

While there is still a month left to go in the season, Gerrard will no doubt be looking at players he can sign in the summer to bolster his squad.

And, according to Football Insider, he is interested in signing a current Premier League player.

What have Football Insider said?

It is claimed that Rangers are interested in a £3m move for Newcastle winger, Jacob Murphy.

How has Murphy performed this season?

Murphy has played 23 times for Newcastle this season, scoring twice.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time in the last few months but he has started Newcastle's last two games.

How much will Murphy cost?

The Wembley-born winger is available at a reduced fee as he has just one year left on his contract. It is believed Newcastle will be ready to sell if their £3m valuation is met.

Rangers will have competition for Murphy's signature, though, with Southampton and Watford also interested.

What has been said about him?

Former Coventry and Aberdeen forward thinks very highly of Murphy.

Reacting to the rumours, Murphy told Football Insider: “I think he’s a player who can still play in the Premier League.

"I’m sure they [Rangers] can afford him. Why wouldn’t he want to go to a club like Rangers?

“I think there will be some strong competition for a player like that. He’s got tonnes of ability. He’s really quick and he can play the full-back role and I think that’s so important."

Should Rangers sign Murphy?

Murphy is a major threat going forward due to the speed he possesses.

It's worrying that he's struggled for game time for a Newcastle side that is battling against relegation.

Nevertheless, there isn't much risk spending £3m on the 26-year-old.

Rangers have the money and if Gerrard gets his man, he could prove to be a bargain.

