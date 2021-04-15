Luke Ayling has ranked Sergio Ramos' man bun as the greatest football hairstyle of all-time - above teammate Kalvin Phillips and a young Marcelo Bielsa.

With barbers opening back up all over the UK, UMM challenged Ayling to rate some of the most iconic football haircuts - including David Beckham's cornrows and Ronaldo's infamous trim from the 2002 World Cup.

Filled with hilarious moments as Ayling and host Harry Pinero give their review some of the best - and most questionable - football hairstyles, the Tier List's latest episode is a must-watch. You can watch here exclusively on UMM's YouTube channel.

When asked by Harry Pinero to rate Ramos' hairstyle, Ayling said: "World class, yeah, world class.

"He's world class in everything he does," he added.

Ramos, 35, is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in world football.

The Real Madrid skipper, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, was ruled out of the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Liverpool due to injury.

However, fellow Leeds player Kalvin Phillips wasn't quite so lucky.

Ayling, who is currently rated at £4.5m via Transfermarkt, struggled to contain his amusement when reacting to a photo from his younger teammate's childhood.

"Some people say like, why do so many Leeds players have buns and so forth," he said. "And when you see a trim like this, then you're like, then it all makes sense why Kalvin had to grow his hair.

"This is amateur, this is..."

