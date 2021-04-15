After playing a key role in Manchester City qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions League, Phil Foden appeared to call out Kylian Mbappe.

City will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the last four and Foden’s first thought seemed to be challenging the French wonderkid on Twitter.

“Are you ready” the tweet read as he tagged Mbappe’s official account in with the handshake emoji.

After what was surely the best night of his career as his goal sealed a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund (4-2 on aggregate), it seemed strange that Foden would immediately turn his attention to Mbappe.

It turns out, he didn’t.

Like with many footballers’ social media accounts, the post was sent by a social media company rather than Foden himself.

However, according to the Daily Mail, it left the 20-year-old ‘furious’ and he asked for it to be taken down.

Foden’s representatives may well end their relationship with the company responsible.

It was something that caught the attention of Gary Neville. The former Manchester United defender has previously spoken out on the issue with footballers not actually running their own account and he wrote: “I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies. Lads run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake. It’s your voice, not anyone else’s. Morning by the way. Go and attack the hell out of it.”

Just last month, Neville called out some England players for all posting similar messages during the international break.

Neville said: “Reading some of the England players tweets last night. Do any of the lads post themselves? They don’t sound authentic. It’s a real shame they don’t manage their personal connection to the fans and media. #independentthinkers.”

He's got a point, hasn't he?

