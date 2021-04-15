Sheffield United exclusive: Celtic's Jack Hendry a target for Alexander Blessin

Whoever takes charge of Sheffield United next summer has an almighty job on their hands.

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League for pretty much the entirety of the campaign, Chris Wilder's departure has left a group of players who largely helped push the club up through the divisions without the coach who inspired their journey.

With five first-team players out of contract and the likes of Sander Berge linked with a move away from the club, the chosen candidate to replace Wilder will have an awful lot to sort out while trying to navigate a notoriously arduous Championship campaign.

To that end, GIVEMESPORT can reveal that Oostende manager Alexander Blessin is under consideration to those behind the scenes at Bramall Lane.

The 47-year-old is in his first senior managerial role with the Belgian outfit this season as they push for European qualification having only just stayed up last time out and has previously worked in the coaching set-up at RB Leipzig.

Blessin is understood to be targeting a move for Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry too. Indeed, the 25-year-old moved to Belgium on loan in July 2020 and has since made 25 league starts, emerging as a regular for Oostende.

GIVEMESPORT brought you news yesterday that they were keen to take up the option to sign Hendry permanently in an effort to sell him for a profit quickly, with a quick-fire move to Sheffield United in the offing were Blessin to be appointed.

Hendry is a 5-cap Scottish international who has previously played for Melbourne City, Dundee, MK Dons, Shrewsbury, Wigan and Partick Thistle.

Brought to Celtic by Brendan Rodgers in the winter of 2018, WhoScored data shows he is averaging 4.5 clearances per game this season, more than anyone at Sheffield United has mustered.

