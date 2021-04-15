WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling pay-per-view in the world, with huge names competing on one of it's cards since the first Show of Shows in 1985.

This past weekend 'Mania 37 saw 14 matches over two nights with the return of WWE fans in attendance for the first time in 13 months.

The long wait for spectators was huge for viewers and wrestlers, with new RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently discussing the emotions she and other Superstars went through at The Show of Shows.

Speaking to TV Insider, The Nightmare expressed how happy she was to see fans back at a WWE pay-per-view.

“It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were,” said Ripley.

“All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, ‘Don’t cry."

Ripley then mentioned how Hall of Famer Edge was also emotional at going into his match with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title - 10 years to the day he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She said:

“Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together.

"Then I saw this fan in the front saying, ‘Hey Rhea! You got this. You’re going to kill it’ — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I’m being shown on the big screen.”

The Australian went on to discuss what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said to her after she beat Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

“One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say ‘well done’ and that I did great,” said Ripley.

“It was so surreal. It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big bossman say well done was pretty insane to me.”

