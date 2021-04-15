"Exactly what Man United need" - Another glowing endorsement for Arsenal transfer target

TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham has lavished praise on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma after his standout performance in the side's 0-0 draw with Everton on Monday night.

What did Durham say about Bissouma?

Speaking on his talkSPORT show on Tuesday afternoon, Durham did not hold back in his admiration for Bissouma, claiming that he is good enough to play for any team in the top-flight.

He said: "He gets into every single team. He even gets into Man City's team, and I appreciate they've got Fernandinho but he's better than Rodri. He would get into Manchester City's team. He's exactly what Man United need."

Has Bissouma received praise from elsewhere?

Durham is not the only one who is a fan of Bissouma. Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also rates the 24-year-old highly, and took to Twitter to give his view on the holding midfielder during Monday's game.

He tweeted: "What an exceptional football is Yves Bissouma."

What are Bissouma's stats this season?

Bissouma earned a match rating of 7.57 from WhoScored on Monday - the highest score for any Brighton player in the game. This was not a one-off impressive display either.

His average match rating this term in the Premier League has been 6.93. This puts him below Rodri (7.21) and Fred (6.96), but above Scott McTominay (6.91) and Granit Xhaka (6.7)

He does hold an advantage over all of that quartet in some departments, though. Bissouma has made 82 tackles and managed 47 interceptions for the Seagulls this year. By comparison, none of the other four have managed more than 66 tackles or 41 interceptions.

What's his market valuation?

According to Transfermarkt, Bissouma is currently worth £15.3m. Considering Brighton paid £15.21m for the hard-tackling Mali man back in 2018, it seems highly likely that they will want a lot more than that to allow Bissouma to leave.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Monday's match, as quoted by Sussex Live, former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell gave his opinion on a realistic price-tag for Brighton's prized asset.

He said: "If you get any change out of £40-50m for him you have done well, I think he is that good."

How would he fit in at City, United or Arsenal?

Bissouma has the edge over Rodri in terms of his defensive statistics, and he is also capable on the ball. His pass success rate stands at 86.8% in the Premier League this term, just below Rodri's 90.8%.

With Pep Guardiola liking his side dominating possession, it seems that Bissouma would have no issue slotting into City's midfield.

He could also hold his own at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often preferred a midfield tandem of Fred and McTominay in the team's big games this season, which may have taken something away from the side's attack.

However, Bissouma has played as a lone holding midfielder for Brighton, suggesting that he may be able to do the same for United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a very disappointing domestic campaign, and their central midfield has been a cause for concern. Partey has struggled with injuries, which have restricted him to just 17 league appearances, whilst Ceballos has received criticism and had his role in the side questioned.

Bissouma has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, and was an Arsenal fan growing up. His all-action style could add some much-needed steel to a midfield that has been far too easy to cut through at times this year.

Given how far they have fallen down the table, Mikel Arteta may be wondering which area of his side requires the most attention. Starting in the middle of the pitch seems as good a place as any, and Bissouma would be the ideal addition to this Arsenal squad.

