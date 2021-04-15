Real Madrid are through to the Champions League semi-finals after defeating Liverpool.

Los Blancos won 3-1 in Madrid, giving them the advantage going into the second leg at Anfield.

And they prevented Liverpool from scoring at Anfield as the two sides drew 0-0, sealing Real's progression to the last four.

Fede Valverde put in a tremendous performance on Wednesday evening.

The Uruguayan is a defensive midfielder but he was deployed at right-back for the majority of the game.

He did a great job in keeping Sadio Mane quiet. Casemiro was given the Man of the Match award but Valverde was arguably the best player on the pitch.

And it turns out he put in such a strong performance while having a severely bruised foot.

Valverde, valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, picked up a foot injury in training earlier this week.

But with Zinedine Zidane's side missing so many defensive players, the 22-year-old was determined to play through the pain barrier and do a job for his side.

Valverde's wife, Mina Bonino, shared an image of the state of his foot just before the game.

And it doesn't look pretty. Have a look at it below:

Alongside the image, Mina Bonino wrote: "This was this afternoon.

"I didn't want to post anything until the game was over and I'm sure you're not going to be happy with me for publishing it, but I must do it all the same because it's your effort and nobody gifted you anything.

"Day by day to work harder, and today you've achieved more than ever. You're our pride."

That just makes Valverde's performance even more impressive.

Zidane's options at right-back were limited going into the game with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez both missing.

But he was determined to play through the pain barrier and he played a pivotal role as Real kept a clean sheet.

