Premier League transfer news: Leeds want Ligue 1 star compared to Roberto Carlos

Leeds are interested in signing Brest left-back Romain Perraud in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Perraud?

Perraud has been identified as a potential replacement for Ezgjan Alioski, who is out of contract in June and is holding talks with Turkish club Galatasaray.

However, Perraud has also caught the attention of Ligue 1 side Lyon, suggesting that Leeds could have a battle on their hands to land their transfer target.

How much is Perraud worth and when does his contract expire?

Brest's asking price for the full-back is not yet known, whilst Transfermarkt value Perraud at £7.2m.

The 23-year-old only signed a contract extension with his current employers in January, and his new deal runs until 2025.

What are Perraud's stats this season?

Perraud has missed just two league matches all year, and has started 29 of his side's 32 games in Ligue 1.

The promising defender has been directly involved in eight goals in the league this term (via WhoScored) - five more than Alioski has contributed to at Leeds in the Premier League.

He also has a clear advantage over his Macedonian counterpart when it comes to key passes (31 to 23) and interceptions (38 to 17).

What's been said about Perraud?

Get French Football News outlined on 2019 how Perraud originally made his name in Ligue 2 with Paris FC, and even compared the youngster to an iconic full-back of yesteryear.

They said: "Romain Perraud rapidly became a fan-favourite at the Stade Charlety, thanks to some Roberto Carlos-esque rockets from outside the box. Keeping everything in perspective, Perraud’s style is, on some points, quite similar to the former Real Madrid full-back’s.

"He has a fighting mentality, an incredible shot power and a left-foot that has proven throughout the season to be a deadly weapon for set-pieces."

Does Perraud fix Bielsa's biggest issue?

As the summer transfer window approaches, the left-back position may be giving Marcelo Bielsa some sleepless nights.

Alioski has filled that role for much of this season, but appears to be set to leave. Stuart Dallas also dropped back to cover that position at the start of the campaign, but he now seems to have found a home in central midfield. Having just scored a brace against Manchester City, it seems likely that Bielsa won't want to be pushing Dallas back into defence if he can help it.

All this means that Leeds could be left in a position this summer where they are without a recognised left-back.

1 of 15 In which season did Leeds wear this kit? 2012/13 2018/19 2014/15 1998/99

However, signing Perraud fixes that problem. He has done well in France this year, and now has over 50 appearances in the country's top division under his belt. With Lyon, a side battling at the top of Ligue 1, also keen on him, this indicates that Leeds could have an exciting talent on their hands if they can get a deal over the line.

Bielsa's Leeds have navigated their way smoothly through this season, with the side almost picking itself most weeks. If they can bring in Perraud to slot into Alioski's position, there is no reason why they can't do the same again next year.

News Now - Sport News