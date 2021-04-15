WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books after an incredible weekend of action.

On Saturday and Sunday night, WWE Superstars went to war on The Grandest Stage of Them All and the landscape of RAW and SmackDown dramatically shifted.

Eight titles were on the line over the course of both evenings, with five of those belts changing hands.

We now have new RAW Tag Team champions, new Intercontinental and United States titleholders and both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Titles have new champions too.

Interestingly, according to reports, the outcome of one of these matches was changed at short notice ahead of WrestleMania.

Fightful Select have revealed that Riddle was actually pencilled in to retain the US Championship against Sheamus on Night 2.

However, during the week building up to the show, the decision was made to have 'The Celtic Warrior' de-throne 'The Original Bro'.

It was an outcome that shocked many fans, given Riddle was the betting favourite heading into the match.

Fightful also report that the reason for Sheamus winning the US Title is to continue the feud between the pair.

Interestingly, the new champion didn't appear on this week's RAW, but Riddle had a match with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Further reports suggest that the US Title match wasn't the only one changed at short notice ahead of WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that they were aware of at least four finishes being changed shortly before the show.

We can assume that Riddle vs Sheamus was at least one of the four, while Randy Orton vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt - as well as the triple threat main event - are said to be two others.

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year for WWE, so it's hardly surprising that things were being chopped and changed right up to the final moments.

