Premier League news: Spurs want Wolves man to replace Jose Mourinho

Tottenham are reportedly interested in bringing Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to north London as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager's job security is currently in doubt, as the club sit seventh in the Premier League and six points adrift from the Champions League places.

Despite only taking the job in November 2019, Spurs are reportedly lining up a replacement for the Special One.

What's the latest?

The Daily Express has reported that Spurs are interested in Wolves boss Santo as a possible new appointment.

Daniel Levy is reportedly a major fan of the Portuguese manager who has experienced plenty of success with the Wolverhampton-based club. Since taking the job, Santo has guided Wolves into the Premier League and has also managed to achieve Europa League football.

It's believed that Spurs will swoop in for Santo if they decide to part ways with their current Portuguese boss.

How have Wolves performed this season?

During the past two seasons, Wolves recorded back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the English top-flight.

However, Wolves haven't achieved the same degree of success in the 2020/21 campaign.

The club currently occupy 12th in the division and have recorded just eight wins in their last 27 outings, according to WhoScored.

Is there a reason behind Wolves' struggles?

Wolves have had horrific luck with injuries this season. Raul Jimenez sustained a fractured skull against Arsenal in November and hasn't featured since for Santo's side. The attacking threat he provides has been a big miss for Wolves.

Across the last two seasons, the Mexican forward has provided the side with 30 Premier League goals and has been Santo's go-to striker. In his absence, Willian Jose has led the line for Wolves, but he is yet to convert for the club since his January loan move from Real Sociedad.

Wolves' rising star Pedro Neto has also recently been sidelined for the rest of the season, as the club confirmed he will having surgery on his knee.

Would Santo be a good appointment?

Despite Wolves not reaching the dazzling heights of the past two seasons this year, Santo would still be a great appointment for the north London club.

The Portuguese manager has taken a Championship side and transformed them into an established Premier League outfit who, if it wasn't for various injuries, would be competing for European football this season.

It's now time for Santo to take that next step and manage a truly top club. Moreover, with Levy apparently a fan of the manager, it seems like a match made in heaven.

