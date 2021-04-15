Fabrizio Romano provides Barcelona transfer update involving Man City's Sergio Aguero

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona have been in contact with Sergio Aguero's agent.

At the end of March, Manchester City announced that their all-time top goalscorer will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Citizens legend has been at the Etihad for nearly ten years and will be fondly remembered on the blue side of Manchester.

At 32, Aguero is now taking the next step in his career and he could be potentially be playing his football in La Liga, according to famed journalist Romano.

What did Romano say?

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing the Argentine to the Camp Nou.

"Barcelona are in talks with Sergio Agüero's agent, he’s considered 'one of the options'," Romano shared on Twitter.

"Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig clauses will be triggered to extend both contracts until June 2023.

"Sergi Roberto could extend his contract for 2 years, but there’s no agreement yet."

What type of player would Barcelona be getting?

It's been a really difficult year for the striker, as he's had to battle against various injuries for the majority of the campaign.

Following Project Restart at the tail end of last season, Aguero sustained a knee injury which sidelined the forward until October 2020, according to Transfermarkt.

Following his return, Aguero was back on the treatment table nine days later with a hamstring injury and also sustained another knee injury a month later.

After putting a run of games together, the forward tested positive for coronavirus and was absent for over a month. In total, Aguero has missed 34 games since his initial knee injury.

What does life after Aguero look like for City?

With Aguero absent for the majority of the season, Gabriel Jesus has been given the opportunity to fill the void in City's attack.

Having only scored eight Premier League goals in 23 outings though, it's seems City are in need of a more prolific goalscorer to maintain the standards they've set under Pep Guardiola.

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

One player who the Citizens have been linked with is Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland.

With 43 goals for club and country this season, the 21-year-old is the kind of signing that could nail down the centre-forward position at City for many years to come.

Whether they can secure his services, however, remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News