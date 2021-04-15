Leeds have been brilliant in their first season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have played attractive football which has seen them pick up some impressive results.

They managed to beat Man City in their last Premier League game, a result that saw them move to the top half of the table.

Leeds would be further up the table if their defence wasn't so leaky.

They have conceded 49 goals in England's top tier so far this season. Only five teams have conceded more.

Improving the defence will undoubtedly be on Bielsa's mind this summer and, according to tuttomercatoweb, the Argentine already has one name in mind.

What have TuttoMercatoWeb said?

It is believed that Leeds have made contact in regards to a move for Sampdora defender, Omar Colley.

Colley is one of a few defenders Leeds are interested in and it is believed they could make a summer bid.

He signed a contract extension just a few months ago but it is claimed the Serie A club will allow him to leave.

How has Colley performed this season?

Colley has played 22 times for Sampdoria this season, scoring once.

Sampdoria are currently 10th in Serie A having conceded 45 times in 30 games.

According to WhoScored.com, he has been Sampdoria's best player this season having recorded an average rating of 6.81/10.

How much will Colley cost?

A fee is not mentioned in the report but, according to Transfermarkt, he is valued at £4.05m.

Should Leeds sign Colley?

Colley is clearly an impressive player who has done well in Italian football.

At 28 years old, he is in his prime and will be able to contribute right away in the Premier League.

It all comes down to his price. That isn't mentioned in the report but, if Leeds can sign him for a reasonable fee, they shouldn't hesitate to bring Colley in.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News