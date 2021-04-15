Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 in September, according to UFC president Dana White.

This will be the UFC light heavyweight champion's second title defense. Blachowicz defended his belt against then-undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on March 6.

Contracts have not yet been signed, but sources close to the situation confirmed to GIVEMESPORT the bout should be finalised in the near future. ESPN initially reported the contest.

Blachowicz (28-8) won the belt by TKO over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September of last year. Previously, the 38-year-old defeated Corey Anderson, Jimi Manuwa, and Luke Rockhold. Fighting out of Warsaw, Poland, he occasionally trains at Alliance MMA with the likes of Dominick Cruz, Alexander Gustafsson and Jeremy Stephens.

No.1 contender Teixeira (32-7), a former wrestler for the Brazil national team, has unsuccessfully challenged for the 205-pound strap in the past. In 2014, he was defeated by former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The 41-year-old has won his last five fights, most recently submitting Thiago Santos via rear-naked choke in the third round in the main event of UFC Vegas 13.

Reyes and Jiri Prochazka have been been re-booked for a potential light heavyweight title eliminator on May 1. Prochazka is coming off 11 straight wins combined in Rizin and the UFC including a knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir in the second round at UFC 251.

Meanwhile, Jones has indicated he wants to challenge Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title this summer, but the UFC is considering other options as he is currently embroiled in a bitter pay dispute with the UFC top brass, sources said.

