Dulux were announced as Tottenham’s new official paint supplier on Thursday morning, but an unexpected tweet from the company quickly went viral on social media.

In a statement, Spurs announced: “We are delighted to announce Dulux, the nation’s number one paint brand, as our first ever Official Paint Supplier.

“The relationship will see us benefit from the unrivalled expertise in paint and colour that Dulux provides.”

Nuno Pena, AkzoNobel Marketing Director for UK & Ireland, commented: “Our relationship with Tottenham Hotspur is a perfect synergy of two iconic British brands.

“Spurs are one of the best-known football teams in the Premier League and in Europe, while at Dulux we remain the nation’s number one paint brand.”

While Jon Babbs, Stadium Director at Tottenham Hotspur, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dulux as our Official Paint Supplier. It is important that we have the best products available as we strive to maintain excellence at our Stadium and Training Centre facilities.”

But less than 30 minutes after the announcement was made, Dulux’s official Twitter account bizarrely posted a meme of Spurs’ ‘unused trophy cabinet’.

This was in response to @rohit001 tweeting: ‘Time to paint that trophy cabinet.’

Another tweet saw Dulux respond: "He might do a better job Chris" when asked if the dog can play at centre-back.

And this was another tweet in response to a Twitter user saying: "Paint the dusty trophy cabinet".

As you can imagine, these tweets sparked quite the response from Spurs supporters and, of course, rival football fans…

As the controversial tweet began to spread like wildfire, it was no surprise when the tweet was eventually deleted.

“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” reads the message on the tweet link.

But unfortunately for Dulux, the screenshots always will.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News