WrestleMania weekend didn't just deliver inside the ring.

Following the conclusion of The Show of Shows at Raymond James Stadium, WWE aired a brand new episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

His guest this time around was the legendary Chris Jericho and the pair discussed everything from his incredible WWE run, leaving for AEW and Y2J's complete Hall of Fame career.

In a previously unseen 'bonus' clip released by WWE this week, Stone Cold and Jericho discuss the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

During their chat, Y2J calls Latino Heat perhaps 'the best of his era' and discusses how amazing it was to work in a tag team with him. Check out the clip below:

That's yet another brilliant tribute to the legendary Guerrero.

Speaking about the Hall of Famer, Jericho said:

"The older I get, the more I realise he might be the best all-around, total package that the business has seen of my era.

"There's a couple of other guys up there, but he's definitely up there. As time goes on, you forget just how good he is."

Y2J then broke down the match he tagged with Guerrero in against Haku and The Barbarian.

"I watched the match Eddie and I had vs Haku and The Barbarian. Dude, it was amazing!

"It was absolutely amazing. You watch this and go 'Wow. He was one of the best that has ever been in this business."

Stone Cold and Jericho also discussed more light-hearted topics during their Broken Skull Session, including a look back at some of the funniest moments they shared together back in 2003.

Y2J even went as far as calling Austin a 'goofy' guy and said he really enjoyed working with him during those comedy segments.

Chris Jericho's full appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast is available to watch on WWE Network now.

