Tennis: Billie Jean King discusses gender equality in inspiring interview

Billie Jean King discussed topics such as equality in sport and opening up tennis for the next generation in an interview with Anne Keothavong.

Keothavong is the captain of Britain’s team at the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup. She is to guide the players through their play-off clash against Mexico this weekend.

In preparation for the fixture, Keothavong sat down with King herself on behalf of the LTA. The pair discussed the upcoming competition, equality in sport, and allowing girls and women to participate in tennis.

Billie Jean King is one of the most influential figures in sport. As a player, coach and social activist, the American has advanced opportunities for women in sport everywhere. The Fed Cup, the world’s largest international team competition for women, was renamed last year to honour the icon.

Britain will aim to reach the finals of the Cup by beating Mexico on Friday and Saturday. They will face off against one another in a best-of-five-matches format, with four singles contests and a doubles rubber.

Heather Watson leads the side, which also features Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage.

