Those who had been sat thinking that Mike Tyson’s all done and dusted and a return to his best is as likely as Conor McGregor beating Floyd Mayweather are set to punch themselves in the face.

No, really.

Having joined the ‘Inner Circle’, the legendary boxer recently featured on All Elite Wrestling as the ‘Special Enforcer’ for a showdown between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood.

While it was Jericho who emerged triumphant on the night, it was Tyson’s sensational right-hand punch on Cash Wheeler that stole all the limelight.

Tyson has already been putting in a shift to be able to get into the perfect shape as he continues his comeback to the ring, having boxed to a draw against Roy Jones Jr. last year.

While the two are expected to go up against each other again, even before that, we may see him get a longer run in AEW, which may culminate with him facing Jericho.

Speaking to the Digital Spy, Jericho didn’t rule the possibility out.

"It's not to say that Mike and I won't fight each other again in the future.

"We've been feuding with each other on-and-off since 2010, so it's been a decade as it stands.

“But for right now this was the best way to tell the story and I think above and beyond we put together a really captivating two-part mini angle that started last week and ends this week for as far as we know, and also leaves an open-ended door for him to come back when the time is right.

"He loves AEW, he respects wrestling and we feel the same way, so I have no doubt in my mind that Mike will be back in AEW whenever he feels like he wants to come back.”

There’s nothing more exciting in the boxing universe than a bout where Mike Tyson is involved. To see him ply his trade in AEW will be quite something.

