Liverpool will finish the 2020/21 season empty-handed.

That was confirmed following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had already lost in the League Cup to Arsenal on penalties, were defeated by Manchester United in the FA Cup and won’t be retaining the Premier League as they sit sixth.

It’s certainly a disappointing campaign - especially when you consider they’ve won the Champions League and Premier League in the previous two seasons.

But a trophyless year means something a little more significant. It means rivals Manchester United will remain England’s most successful club for another 12 or so months at least.

Liverpool have closed the gap in terms of trophies won in recent years and now sit just one behind United overall (66-65).

However, with the knowledge that Liverpool won’t be lifting any silverware this season while the Red Devils still have the opportunity to win the Europa League and an outside chance of claiming the Premier League title.

Third on the list is Arsenal, who are a massive 18 trophies behind Manchester United but 17 in front of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester City, who could still add four trophies to their collection, are fifth with 26 level with Tottenham - their League Cup final opponents.

Check out the full list below which includes every English side to have won a major trophy.

Back to Liverpool and, with their chances of winning a trophy out of the window, the Reds must now concentrate on simply qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

But Klopp is fully aware that it’s an extremely tough ask as things stand.

“We concentrate on what we do and what we have to. It is tough, we are still not in hotseat and we play at Leeds United on Monday," the German said.

“If we want (the Champions League) then we should play really good football which we did tonight but if we want to go through we should finish the situations off on top of it.

“We are not in a bad moment. We played really well and got a late winner against Aston Villa, we played really good against Arsenal and not good against Real Madrid in first leg.

“But we were not bad tonight. We really have to keep going and keep fighting, we want the Champions League next year.

“But we have to pick up more points than a lot of other teams.”

