Eddie Alvarez is in 'serious talks' to face Oscar De La Hoya in an eight-round boxing match on July 3.

The legendary De La Hoya, 48, made the headlines when he announced at the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul press conference earlier this month he will be making a comeback at a Triller Fight Club event in July.

De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) hasn't fought since his December 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and is 2-3 in his past five fights, which includes a defeat to Floyd Mayweather.

Alvarez, 37, the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, is coming off a controversial disqualification loss against Iuri Lapicus in ONE Championship's first-ever event on TNT. Most fans have been desperate to see the American in a rematch with Lapicus, but Alvarez has already been booked for a quick turnaround.

This will be Alvarez's first professional boxing match if it comes to fruition. "The Underground King" (30-8, 1 NC) is widely regarded as one of the finest MMA lightweight fighters of his generation. He holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

“Recently we’ve been hearing from Oscar De La Hoya’s guys,” Alvarez said to ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "Look, I’m fixated on the ONE Championship belt. I’m laser, laser-focused on making history and getting my world title, but I feel like there’s going to be a lull. The champion [Christian Lee] is going to sit for a little bit. I think he’s having a baby.

"If that happens, Oscar De La Hoya and them guys have been reaching out and, hell, I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him. That would be a hell of a fight. I’ve got everybody here in Philadelphia backing me, and the whole of Philadelphia boxing to back me up to get in there and mix it up with that guy. It would be a dream come true, and I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him. So I’d be crazy excited about that if them guys figured that out."

After seeing the recent success of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr fight that raised tens of millions of dollars, Alvarez revealed that De La Hoya's team have reached out to his representatives as they attempt to set up a big-money fight.

"Oh, they’re serious talks," he said. "They’re serious, like wanting to get a deal done this week serious. … I believe they tried to get some larger names and the larger names kind of outbid themselves, or they’re under contract. For me, I’ve been boxing in and out of Philly [sic] boxing gyms my whole career with pro boxers."

"The last time De La Hoya went against a Philly [sic] guy, he got knocked out by a body shot," he added. "Bernard Hopkins executed him. So if he wants that to happen again, keep messing with another Philly [sic] guy."

In the meantime, however, Alvarez will continue his preparations for his upcoming fight against an unnamed opponent later this month.

