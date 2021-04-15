Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the most complete footballers on the planet in his six-year stint at Manchester City.

Signed from Wolfsburg for a fee of £55m in 2015, De Bruyne has firmly vindicated the lofty price-tag with his stunning displays in the heart of City's midfield.

He has been an integral component of City's success in recent years and helped the club to two Premier League titles, four League cups and one FA Cup.

And with City still in the hunt for all four trophies this season, his fitness is likely to be a key factor as they chase an unprecedented achievement.

However, despite his rapid transition to life at the Etihad Stadium and subsequent success, there were some doubts over his ability when the deal was first agreed.

An unsuccessful stint at Chelsea between January 2012 and January 2014 offered reason to suggest that he wasn't equipped for the demands of the Premier League, but it's since become clear that the Belgium international is one of a number of first-class talents that the Blues have ruefully squandered.

It was during his time at Wolfsburg, and particularly during the 2014/15 season, that De Bruyne underlined his status as one of the most talented players in world football.

He was awarded the Bundesliga footballer of the year award in 2015 having scored 16 goals and provided 28 assists in 51 games across all competitions.

Naturally, there were countless displays that contributed to City's decision to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, but one performance particularly stood out from the rest.

In the last-16 of the Europa League, Wolfsburg took on Italian giants Inter Milan at the Volkswagen Arena and De Bruyne played a starring role in their 3-1 win.

Starting in a free role behind partner-in-crime Bas Dost, De Bruyne stole the show on a pitch that also included Xherdan Shaqiri and Mauro Icardi.

Rodrigo Palacio but the Nerazzurri into an early lead after five minutes but the game belong to De Bruyne from the 28th minute onwards.

He started the turnaround by setting up Naldo for the equaliser with a typically wicked corner kick before notching a second-half brace with a side-footed effort and an oscillating free-kick from distance.

You can check out the highlights video, which has been dubbed 'The Match That Made Man City Buy Kevin De Bruyne' by the ScoutNation YouTube channel, below.

Not only was the now 29-year-old in potent display in front of goal, he also showcased his stunning range of passing, dribbling ability and iron-lunged capacity to cover ground in the centre of the park.

And in the aftermath of proceedings, De Bruyne joined the supporters to lead the post-match celebrations.

The midfielder was on the microphone and had the vociferous Wolfsburg fans bouncing in the stands.

A stunning display befitting of a £55m player.

News Now - Sport News