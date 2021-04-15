Premier League transfer news: Everton forward wanted by Juventus

Juventus are interested in re-signing Everton striker Moise Kean this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

What's the latest news involving Kean?

The Toffees signed Kean from Juventus on a five-year deal in 2019. However, the club appeared to be unconvinced by the forward, and loaned him out to PSG last October.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the French capital, which has caught the eye of the Italian champions, who are weighing up a move for their former player in the upcoming transfer window.

Did Brands perform a masterstroke?

After an underwhelming debut campaign at Goodison Park, when Kean scored just two Premier League goals in 29 appearances, the club's Director of Football Marcel Brands was left with a big decision to make.

He could have either kept Kean at Everton, but the youngster would likely have spent plenty of time on the bench, or he could have loaned Kean out to give him some much-needed game time, which may in turn increase his market value.

Brands took the latter option, and it has paid off handsomely. Playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Kean has shone in Ligue 1, netting 12 goals in 22 top-flight matches this term.

These performances have put him in the shop window, and could see Everton receive a substantial fee for Kean this summer if he does return to Juventus.

What profit would Everton make on Kean?

Kean joined Everton as a teenager for an initial £25.1m potentially rising to £27.5m. Thanks to his displays for PSG in 2020/21, Everton now want €50m (£43.45m) for the attacker.

This means that if they do decide to sell him in the coming months, Everton could earn £18.35m profit from the Kean deal, assuming his limited impact last season wasn't enough to activate any of the agreed add-ons.

A win-win situation for Ancelotti?

It is hard to see this situation playing out badly for Carlo Ancelotti. If Everton do not get the money that they want for Kean, then the forward will likely move back to Merseyside in the summer and will provide the Italian coach with another attacking option.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only Everton player who has scored more league goals than Kean this season, highlighting how Kean would be a suitable understudy to the England international. His campaign at PSG also suggests that he has matured in recent months, and could be ready to play regularly next year, presenting Ancelotti with the opportunity to rotate his strikers if wanted.

1 of 15 Kevin Mirallas Gaziantep Fenerbahce Royal Antwerp Anderlecht

Alternatively, Everton may decide that the money offered to them is too good to turn down, in which case Kean could depart for Turin.

This would also be a positive scenario for the club, as they would be set to make a notable profit, using that money to reinvest in the first-team squad and allow Ancelotti to continue building a side capable of competing regularly for European qualification.

News Now - Sport News