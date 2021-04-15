Ramadan started on Monday and millions of people around the world will be fasting from sunrise to sunset for a month.

A number of players broke their fast during the Turkish second division match between Ankara Keciorengucu and Giresunspor.

Following a break in play due to an injury, players took the chance to eat and drink after after hearing the evening call to prayer at sunset.

A quartet of Ankara players were seen eating dates and bananas on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Metin Uçar sipped water.

A video of the moment has emerged, with the caption: "When an injury occurred in the GZT Giresunspor-Ankara Keciorengucu coinciding with the call to prayer, the players broke their fast.”

The video has gone viral having being retweeted over 8k retweets and attracting over 3 million views.

The game would eventually finish 2-1 to Giresunspor.

Emeke Eze would score the opener for the away side, but goals from Ibrahima Balde and Eren Tozlu gave Giresunspor the victory.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are two high profile players that have observed Ramadan in the past.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was supportive of them when asked about his thoughts on fasting back in 2019.

“There is no problem with the fast of my players, I respect their religion, they were always wonderful and they offered the best whether they were fasting or not,” Klopp was quoted by Egypt Independent, per Goal.

“There are days when Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah came into the dressing room because they were praying.

“In this life, there are many things more important than football.”

