Tyson Fury has once again given an impressive demonstration of how very good he is at his trade.

The British heavyweight is set to take on Anthony Joshua in a showdown for the ages, as two of Britain’s modern-day Boxing gems lock horns against each other.

The star duo have already put pen to paper; however, the date and venue are yet to be confirmed. It is expected that the bout will be played out later this summer in Saudi Arabia.

As we wait for things to be finalised, though, Fury is already giving his fans the chills and Joshua the fantods with his intimidating hand speed.

He is currently training in Las Vegas with Jorge Capetillo and looked very much in the mood in the video he put up on his social media.

The video has since been doing the rounds and must almost certainly have invited some butterflies to Joshua’s camp.

Fury also linked up with Billy Joe Saunders, who, like Fury, is preparing for the biggest fight of his professional career as he fights Canelo Alvarez on May 8.

For a resounding majority, Alvarez seems to be the favourite; however, Fury does not seem to be a part of that majority - not by a long way.

“I think Billy Joe gives him a boxing lesson.

“Everyone raves on about Canelo and how good he is, but every time Billy Joe steps into the pressure cooker he delivers, much like myself…

“He’s gonna shock a lot of people and it’s gonna be an easier fight than people think… I’m gonna be there and I’m gonna hold them belts with him when we win.”

That is quite an interesting statement, that. There are not many who would dare write off Alvarez like that but well, this is Fury being Fury.

