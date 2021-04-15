Nottingham Forest news: Joe Worrall makes honest admission about returning Reds ace

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games on Saturday when they host Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

Currently 15th in the second-tier standings, the Reds have managed to put some much-needed daylight between them and the relegation zone in recent weeks due to their upturn in form.

Set to face a Huddersfield side who have failed to win any of their last five league fixtures, Forest will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up all three points on Saturday.

One of the players who is set to be involved in this fixture is Joe Worrall who has been an ever-present in the Reds' starting eleven since the turn of the year.

Ahead of the clash, the defender took part in the EFL's Day of Action scheme and was asked a question by a supporter regarding the future of his team-mate Joao Carvalho.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Almeria, is set to return to Forest this summer following the culmination of the current campaign.

Making reference to Carvalho, Worrall insisted that the 24-year-old could play a major role for the Reds next season if manager Chris Hughton opts to keep him at the club.

Speaking to a fan in a video posted by the Nottingham Forest Community Trust on Twitter, the defender said: "It will be interesting, because obviously we've got Carvalho, he's got to come back from his loan and he's somebody who could be massive for Forest in the future."

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Carvalho has yet to justify the £13.2m fee that Forest paid for him in 2018, there is no doubting his talent and thus it will be intriguing to see whether he is given a second-chance by Hughton next season.

Having provided 14 direct goal contributions in 61 games at Championship level during his time at the City Ground, the midfielder knows what it takes to compete in this division and thus will be confident in his ability to turn things around.

Providing that the midfielder is able to gain some much-needed confidence in the coming weeks by delivering the goods for Almeria in Spain's second-tier, he could return to Forest with a spring in his step which may go some way to winning over Hughton's trust.

If Carvalho can make considerable strides in terms of his development over the summer, Hughton will not need to draft in another attacking midfielder and instead will be able to use the funds made available to him to strengthen in other areas.

News Now - Sport News