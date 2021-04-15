Premier League transfer news: Spurs could be pushed into a corner over Man United target Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly interested in making the switch to Manchester United in the summer.

Life in north London has gone incredibly stale for the England captain.

Spurs are six points adrift from the Champions League places and look set to compete in the Europa League for the second successive season.

You can't blame Kane for searching for a team where the grass is possibly greener and there's been a new development surrounding his potential departure.

What's the latest with Kane?

Football Insider has revealed that Manchester United are observing Kane's situation at Spurs, and the 27-year-old striker is also interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The website's source has shared how Kane has always been a target for the Manchester club and is regarded as the perfect spearhead to lead the club forward.

It's expected that United will have to stump up an eye-watering £125m-plus fee for the Tottenham man. But United currently find themselves in a difficult position as Daniel Levy reportedly doesn't want to sell Kane to a top-four rival.

However, the report says Levy may be pushed into a corner regarding Kane's next destination if he reveals publicly his desire to leave and potential buyers from Europe don't meet Spurs' lofty valuation.

Do Manchester United need a striker?

A centre forward for the Red Devils seems to be a key missing piece of the puzzle in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's search for his first trophy as United's manager.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have enjoyed the greatest amount of success in front of goal for United, as they have converted a combined 26 strikes this season, according to WhoScored.

However, a problem for United is that they can't rely on their strikers to provide a consistent and steady stream of goals. Edinson Cavani, who joined on a short-term deal in October, has only contributed with seven goals this season.

Rashford has also seemingly staked his claim on the left-wing position, which has forced Anthony Martial to find a new home as the club's out-and-out striker. However, he's ultimately failed to deliver in this position, as he's converted four goals across 21 appearances when starting up front.

United are undoubtedly in need of a lethal finisher and Kane's goal-scoring record indicates that he could be the man to fit the bill.

Who could Spurs sign to replace Kane?

Tottenham have been linked with two strikers recently in Andrea Belotti and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Belotti has proved himself to be a consistent goalscorer during his time in Serie A, as he's converted just shy of 100 strikes in the Italian top-flight. However, reports have linked the Italian striker with a move away from the club, with Tottenham apparently monitoring his situation.

On the other hand, Eurosport have reported that Spurs are on the hunt for Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic. Across 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, the Austrian marksman has found the back of the net on 14 occasions.

1 of 15 In which season did Tottenham wear this kit? 2008/09 2005/06 2012/13 2013/14

The Spurs recruitment team have been tracking the towering forward closely and the club could reportedly make a bid for Kalajdzic in the summer.

However, whoever has the task of filling Kane's shoes in north London will certainly face an almighty challenge.

News Now - Sport News