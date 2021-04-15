Premier League transfer news: Leeds and West Ham eye Real Betis wantaway

Leeds and West Ham are both tracking Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as reported by TEAMtalk.

What is the latest transfer news involving Moreno?

It was reported last month that Moreno will be looking for a new club this summer, as he does not feel fully-supported by Betis' manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 27-year-old is understood to have attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Leeds and West Ham believed to be keen on the Spanish defender.

How much is Moreno worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Moreno is worth £5.4m. However, Betis signed him from Rayo Vallecano for £6.3m back in 2019, so are likely to be looking for a higher fee than Transfermarkt's valuation.

Moreno also has three years left on his contract, indicating that there is no pressure on Betis to accept a below-par offer this summer.

What are Moreno's stats this season?

The Betis full-back has made 20 appearances in La Liga this season, and racked up two assists in those matches. When comparing him to his counterparts at Leeds and West Ham, Moreno has laid on one more assist than Ezgjan Alioski (1), but has managed six less than Aaron Cresswell (7).

Moreno stacks up more favourably in other departments, though. The experienced defender has made more interceptions (1.5) and successful dribbles (1.3) per game than Alioski and Cresswell.

What's his pedigree?

Back in 2011, Moreno spent a year in Barcelona's academy as a teenager, suggesting that he has been highly-rated for some time.

He has previously caught the eye of Premier League sides as well. Only last January, he was linked with Everton and Crystal Palace, but a move failed to materialise.

He may finally get his chance to prove himself in England if Leeds or West Ham follow up on their initial interest.

Why Leeds need to beat West Ham to Moreno

Leeds' need for a left-back appears more urgent than West Ham's at the moment. Alioski is set to depart the club in June when his contract runs out, and he is already in discussions with Galatasaray over a move to Turkey.

Moreno's dribbling ability could also see him fit in well at Leeds, as it seems that he would be suited to Marcelo Bielsa's expansive style of football.

Meanwhile, West Ham have Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku to cover the left side of their defence.



Cresswell has made more key passes (43) than any of his teammates in the Premier League this year, and his delivery from set-pieces has been key to the Hammers' success. Masuaku has chipped in with two assists of his own, showing that he is a capable understudy to Cresswell.

With this in mind, Moreno would be far from a guaranteed starter if he moved to east London.

Instead, Leeds should ensure that they land Moreno, so that he can slot into Alioski's place in the side and help the team continue to progress after establishing themselves in mid-table in their first season back in the top-flight.

And in any case, the last thing a growing club like Leeds want to do is miss out on a target to a side well on track to finish above them in the table this season.

