Henry Cejudo has hit out at Sean O'Malley for making fun of his height.

O'Malley (13-1) couldn't resist taking a parting shot at "Triple C" during a light-hearted exchange with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan on social media.

Cejudo, an Olympic gold medallist, claimed to have retired shortly after stopping Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020, only to flirt with the possibility of staging a comeback against boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

The former UFC two-division world champion revealed in a recent interview with ESPN that he would contemplate fighting again, but only if the price is right.

O'Malley, 26, improved his UFC record to 4-1, by knocking out Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 last month. "Suga" is looking to strengthen his case for a UFC title shot, something he's been working on since signing with the promotion in 2017, and hopes to face either Cruz or Yan in his next outing.

The Russian, on the other hand, has refused to bite, dismissing any possibility of facing the #16-ranked O'Malley next.

O'Malley has responded in typical fashion, while he also poked fun at the self-styled 'King of Cringe' on Twitter.

As you might have expected, O'Malley's comments didn't sit well with Cejudo, who fired back.

O'Malley, fresh off the back of last month's KO win over Almeida, is still waiting to find out the name of his next opponent.

As for Cejudo, the 34-year-old hasn't fought since defeating Cruz last year, and seems to be enjoying his retirement.

