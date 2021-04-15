Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is happening this year and there is plenty to get excited about.

When it comes to watching the biggest boxing events of the year, heavyweight stars are often looked at to provide the goods with the knockout potential being higher than the other weight categories.

Both Joshua and Fury have embarked on different journeys over the past few years, but they will finally collide this year in one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight boxing matches in history.

After losing to Andy Ruiz Jr - the heavy underdog on the night - back in 2019, Joshua faced plentiful criticism for his performance and many started to question his ability as a boxer.

However, Joshua, the man widely known as AJ, has since revived his career with victory in his rematch against Ruiz Jr and a devastating knockout win against Kubrat Pulev; next up is the toughest test of his career.

Fury has endured battles of his own. The Gypsy King has since revitalised not only his boxing career, but his life. His return to boxing was a welcome one and victory by KO over Deontay Wilder in February of last year was the perfect fairytale ending...or was it?

Many thought that fight would be the end of his boxing career, but Fury's eagerness to continue inside the ring has landed him in a position to fight Joshua; the prize not just being belts and titles, but bragging rights for being the best heavyweight boxer in the UK.

What date is the fight?

The fight date is yet to be officially announced, but Eddie Hearn has revealed that if the bout between Joshua and Fury takes place at Wembley Stadium, the date is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.

This is a widely-anticipated encounter between two of the world's greatest heavyweight boxers; it would be the perfect fit for the event to take place in the UK - especially with the possibility of fans in attendance.

