Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night.

The Tribal Chief stacked and pinned both Daniel Bryan and Edge to ensure victory in a brutal Triple Threat bout that will live long in the memory.

There's no doubt that Reigns has now beaten two of the strongest challengers on the SmackDown roster and the question now is 'who will challenge for the title next?'

Well, according to Bubba Ray Dudley, Edge could still be in the hunt after the controversial finish at WrestleMania.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer isn't convinced that The Rated-R Superstar will be able to de-throne Reigns if he does get another shot.

"He continues to chase that championship,” Bubba Ray said on WWE's The Bump.

"I know Roman pinned both guys, but it was Daniel Bryan on the bottom of the pack, not Edge. So, if I’m Edge, I have a little bit of a gripe.

"But I think Edge is going to pick himself up and dust himself off and continue to chase Roman."

While Dudley isn't against Edge getting another shot at the title, he believes there's only 'one man' that is capable of stopping The Tribal Chief right now... Brock Lesnar.

"Well, there’s only one man out there that I believe could truly stop Roman Reigns dead in his tracks.

"If it’s not Edge, it’s Brock Lesnar. I want to see the look on [Paul] Heyman’s face when Brock veers a hit. Give me The Beast versus Roman all day long."

Yep, we have to agree with Bubba here. Reigns vs Lesnar would be an intense bout and one that would be big enough to headline WrestleMania.

On that note, we wonder what Brock will be doing in 12 months time, if Roman is still champion, that is...

News Now - Sport News