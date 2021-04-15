Amy Carter & George Fisher: 5 England netballers with a bright future

Rounds 10 and 11 of the Netball Superleague were played last weekend, with four-days of action. Team Bath remain top of the table after winning 10 of their 11 games so far, while Celtic Dragons sit bottom without a win.

Another exciting netball league begins this weekend, with New Zealand’s top division, the ANZ Premiership, starting on Sunday. Six teams will be competing for the top prize, with England international George Fisher representing Southern Steel.

The future of the Roses is very bright, with plenty of talent aged 23 and under making their mark on England’s top netball division.

Let’s take a closer look at five names who will surely be a part of Jess Thrilby’s plans for future Roses’ teams in years to come.

5 | Halimat Adio | London Pulse | 3 England Apps |

Halimat Adio has been a regular for London Pulse, playing every one of their 11 games as goalkeeper. The 23-year-old is the oldest player on the list, but is showing why she is still a prospect for future England squads by being in the top five defenders to intercept opposition, create turnovers and have the most deflections.

Adio has three Roses’ caps to her name so far, and with this form, looks likely to add more to her name in the future.

4 | Imogen Allison | Team Bath | 2 England Apps |

Another defender on the list who has made a significant impact for their side this season, Imogen Allison has featured in all but one game for Team Bath so far - their loss to Saracens Mavericks.

Allison, who plays predominantly as wing-defence, made her England debut last year and has added another cap since.

The 22-year-old’s performances for her club will be giving Jess Thirlby a selection headache for England in her next squad selection.

3 | Amy Carter | Manchester Thunder | 6 England Apps |

A member of reigning champions Manchester Thunder, Amy Carter is showing why she is an excellent example of why versatile players are key in netball.

Carter is the only player on this list to have played in more than one position, featuring at centre nine times and wing-defence twice.

The 22-year-old has six Roses’ appearances under her belt so far, and if continuing to feature frequently for Thunder, could see her battle it out with England legend’s Serena Guthrie and Jade Clarke for the country’s centre position.

2 | Sophie Drakeford-Lewis | Team Bath | 5 England apps |

One of the best performing young attackers in the Superleague. Sophie Drakeford-Lewis has played in all 11 of Bath’s matches this season, scoring 175 goals at this stage.

The 22-year-old has the fifth highest shot succession in the league, only missing 15 shots, giving her a success rate of 92.11 percent.

Her eagle-eye for goal as well as blistering runs for the five-time Superleague winners, has earned her five caps for the Roses so far - proving why she should be competing for that starting goal-attack position.

1 | George Fisher | Southern Steel | 15 England apps |

The only player to feature on the list who is not currently playing in England’s top-flight. George Fisher could be making her Southern Steel’s debut in the ANZ Premiership this Sunday.

The 22-year-old has experience of the Superleague, having won back-to-back championships with Wasps in 2017 and 2018.

Fisher scored almost 600 goals for the Midlands’ side in 2018, and has made 15 appearances for England so far.

Depending on her performances in New Zealand. The attacker could cause Thirlby to pick her ahead of the likes of Drakeford-Lewis, Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell.

These are just five prospects that could be future Roses on a regular basis.

