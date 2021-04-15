Chris Eubank Jr believes that a victory over Marcus Morrison next month will bring him one step closer to his goal of fighting Gennady Golovkin by the end of 2021.

Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought for almost two years since claiming the vacant WBA interim middleweight title after Russian opponent Matt Korobov was unable to continue due to a shoulder injury.

Beating Morrison would put the eldest son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr back on the right track, and if he can get it done next month, he hopes to face current world champions Golovkin and Ryota Murata before the end of the year.

The 31-year-old will face Morrison on the undercard of Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker on May 1 in Manchester and has now set his sights on a bout with Golovkin in the future if he can pass his latest test with flying colours.

"The end game for this year is Gennady Golovkin. 100 percent," Eubank Jr said to IntuBoxing. "I’ve wanted that fight for years. He is the number one guy in the middleweight division. So that is the fight that I really want. And that fight can be made, who else is there who people want to see him f****** fight? I’d give him the most entertaining, the most competitive fight out there in my opinion. So he is number one, but there are a lot of big names out there."

"You’ve got Ryota Murata who has the full WBA world title, the interim holder, so that is a big fight that I want," he added. "All these guys at the top of the middleweight division, I’m coming for those belts. There’s a lot of politics in boxing so some of those fights may be hard to make, but I want to be back in the ring soon after this fight here.

"So people are talking about Kell Brook maybe for the summer, to get me on the right track ready for Golovkin. That never really crossed my mind up until everyone started talking about it and now when you think about it, it is a fun fight, it is a great fight. I guess people want to see it, I’d be happy to jump in there with a few of the names I’ve been told so it is just up to them to do the matchmaking and for me to show up on the night."

As for Golovkin, the 39-year-old is keeping himself ready for what comes next.

He's looking in great shape ahead of his return to the boxing ring at some point later this year.

